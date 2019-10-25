Pete’s Posse To Perform At Catamount Bluegrass Night

Hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing will present special guests Pete’s Posse at Catamount Bluegrass Night, Saturday, Nov. 2. Bluegrass Night starts at 7 p.m. with a set by Pete’s Posse, and then culminates with an open jam showcasing both bands and audience musicians. The show takes place in the Masonic Temple on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Vermont’s own trad-roots trio Pete’s Posse is composed of Pete Sutherland, his Oliver Scanlon and Tristan Henderson. Featuring twin fiddles, guitar and pounding foot percussion, Pete’s Posse involves mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, keyboards, and vocal harmonies.
They tap into many traditions from north, south, east, and west to distill a distinct sound. The Boston Irish Reporter credits the Posse with “(a) kaleidoscope of sounds and styles with equal parts amiability and energy.” Since 2014 the Posse has racked up over 150,000 miles of touring, released five albums, and played numerous festivals including Shetland Folk Festival, Festival Memoire et Racine, New Bedford Folk Festival, and more.
Sponsored by Kingdom Tap Room, Catamount Bluegrass Night was founded nine years ago by well-known bluegrass musician Bob Amos, who toured nationally for 15 years as the lead singer for the group Front Range and is the frontman for the Northeast Kingdom’s hometown favorites, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. Amos calls the monthly Bluegrass Jam, “my favorite night of the month! It’s so great to see folks of all ages coming out to listen or join in during the jam at the end. It’s a wonderful community series that’s fun for the whole family.”
Donations are welcome, but no reservations or tickets are needed to attend the jam, which will be held on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
For more information on the Bluegrass Jam or other upcoming events at Catamount Arts, visit www.catamountarts.org.
