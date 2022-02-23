HAVERHILL, NH — The Board of Directors of the Haverhill Library Association (HLA) recently announced the completion of the Phase 1 rehabilitation project.
The work was financed in part by a grant from New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) which requires grantees to finance at least half the cost of projects from other sources.
HLA received supplemental grants from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation ($25,000), and Samuel P. Hunt Foundation ($7,000). In addition, a grant of $2,500 from the Eversource Energy Foundation helped finance a renovation of the library’s adult vault room. The library itself spent $25,413 from its reserves on the project. In addition, several of the contractors and HLA added donated services valued at over $4,000, said Library President Joe Kirkpatrick.
“This phase focused on repairing the first-floor framing and foundations, adding a moisture barrier and insulation in the crawlspace and a functional drip edge around the perimeter of the building,” Kirkpatrick stated. “While this work was a priority to correct a sagging floor and tilting bookshelves, its improvements are largely invisible, with the exception of the vault room where shelves and lighting were replaced and upgraded.”
This spring, the library will apply for a Phase 2 grant from New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
