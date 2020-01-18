LYNDON — Lyndonville photographer Andraya Brisson will be featured Jan. 28 in the Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
Meet the Artist provides opportunities for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers and other artists in person or online. The series is sponsored by NVU-Lyndon’s visual arts department.
The events, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 111 Harvey Academic Center, are free for the public.
Brisson, a 2019 NVU-Lyndon graduate who studied visual arts and photography, owns Lily Pond Photography.
For more information, email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
