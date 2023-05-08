Photography Class For Homeschoolers Starts May 11 At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is offering Photography Themes, a five-class photography course for homeschoolers in grades 3-8.
Classes will meet Thursdays, May 11 and 25, and June 1, 8 and 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue.
Guided by instructor Cornelia Hasenfuss, students will explore four main themes in photography and make images in the following genres: Using the Frame, Abstraction and Detail; Portrait/Self-Portrait; and Architecture. “Through a series of guided assignments and discussion, students will gain a better understanding of photography and the creation of interesting images,” Hasenfuss said. “Students must bring a camera or phone and of course a curious mind!”
Cornelia Hasenfuss has been making images for over 30 years. Most recently, she taught photo classes through Catamount Arts, Outdoor Science at Thaddeus Stevens School. Previously, she worked at Cardigan School in Canaan, N.H., and also at Waterford School in Sandy, Utah. Her experience encompasses all phases of photography instruction.
Hasenfuss trained at the Maine Photographic Workshops, Museum School in Boston, and Massachusetts College of Art. She has photographed widely as a photojournalist, wedding photographer and professional artist. Her personal art focuses on landscape images, as well as historical processes of photography.
To register for Photography Themes at Catamount Arts, Thursdays May 11-June 15, visit catamountarts.org. Parents and caregivers who wish to learn about scholarship funds are invited to call Anne at 802-748-2600, extension 109.
