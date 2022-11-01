This May, composer-pianist David Feurzeig embarked on “Play Every Town,” 252 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. Stop #19 on the trip is Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Newark Street Union Church in Newark
He is traveling in his solar-charged electric vehicle to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of his music to Vermonters.
Feurzeig, a professor of music at UVM, specializes in genre-defying recitals that bring together music from ancient and classical to jazz, avant-garde, and popular traditions. These striking juxtapositions are peppered with informative and humorous commentary that changes how listeners hear all kinds of music.
Each program includes some local customization. Like every performance on the tour, this one will include its own unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata: Sonata no. 19 for this 19th concert in the project. Music of Bach, and other solo piano works will round out the program.
Feurzeig finds his approach attracts new audiences to so-called “classical” concerts, and brings new insight to existing fans. “Classical music culture puts the ‘Great Composers’ on an almost religious pedestal. Once this was an indication of the audience’s love and respect, but it distances people from the music. It turns away new listeners, who feel like they’re in a stuffy museum instead of a live concert,” he remarks. “Sure, the music can be serious, but there’s no reason anyone should feel intimidated. And if I don’t get a laugh from the audience in the first two minutes, I get worried!”
