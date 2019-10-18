The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia has received the gift of a beautiful Vose & Sons of Boston baby grand piano from Greg and Rita Cloutier and Dave Fuller of the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster. The piano had been a mainstay in the theater for a number of years and was moved to the Center earlier this month by Normandeau Trucking. Former Colebrook resident Annette Bartlett of Rochester, Mass., generously paid the shipping and tuning costs.
“We are pleased to have received this fine instrument for the Arts Center,” said Great North Woods Committee for the Arts President Charlie Jordan. “For now we have it in the living quarters of the residency building where visiting musicians may use it to practice on during their stays there. Also the Carriage Lane Players will be using it for any music accompaniment it may need during their rehearsals in the residency.”
