Piano Master Matthew Odell Returning To Tilly For Another Steinway Concert

The Juilliard School’s master pianist Matthew Odell is returning to the Tillotson Center to play another afternoon concert in its popular “Sunday on the Steinway” series. This concert is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.
His performance will include such works as “Cloches d’angoisses et Larmes d’adieu” by Olivier Messiae, “Noble Pond” (2008) by Chris Rogerson, “Sonata in B minor” by Franz Liszt, and “Gaspard de la nuit” (Ondine, Le gibet Scarbo) by Maurice Ravel.
A frequent performer at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, and the 92nd Street Y, the New Hampshire-born Odell has also appeared at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in Boston, Chicago, Paris, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Taipei, Taiwan, and Helsinki, Finland.
He has performed at the Aspen Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado, the European American Musical Alliance in Paris, New York’s Focus! Festival, La Gesse Festival in Toulouse, France, Nuits musicales and Concerts du cloître in Nice, France, and the Rohm International Music Festival in Kyoto, Japan.
“Odell currently teaches at The Juilliard School and frequently presents master classes, workshops, and lectures at professional conferences and universities throughout the U.S and Europe. In 2010 he graduated with a doctoral degree from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Margo Garrett, Jonathan Feldman, and Brian Zeger. He studied further with Marian Hahn at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, graduating Pi Kappa Lambda with both a master of music degree and a graduate performance diploma in piano performance,” according to his biography.
“He also worked with Karl-Heinz Kämmerling at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria, with Ann Schein at the Aspen Music School, with Laurence Morton at Bob Jones University, and in master classes with Leon Fleisher, Richard Goode, Ian Hobson, Martin Isepp, Peter Hill, and the Tokyo String Quartet.”
“Odell is a founding member of the Hampton Trio, a group actively involved in presenting outstanding pieces from the established repertoire alongside newly-commissioned works. Odell’s love of the art song repertoire has resulted in countless recitals with singers from around the world. He serves on the coaching faculty of the Académie internationale d’été de Nice in France and has performed in the Marilyn Horne Foundation’s festival The Song Continues at Carnegie Hall,” his biography continued.
