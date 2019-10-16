Pink Martini’s 25th Anniversary Tour Coming To St. Johnsbury

Pink Martini will perform multilingual Latin jazz, cabaret, torch songs, and Hollywood musicals at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Monday, Oct. 21, as part of their 25th anniversary tour. KCP Presents, produced by Catamount Arts, hosts the internationally renowned, globe-trotting “little orchestra,” with original vocalist China Forbes, for an evening of genre-busting musical euphoria. The show, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature opening act Meow Meow and special guest star and Danville High School student Liza Morse of Kingdom All Stars.
“If the United Nations had a house band in 1962,” says Pink Martini bandleader Thomas Lauderdale, “we’d be that band.”
Information provided by Catamount Arts noted, “Influenced by Afro-Cuban rumba, Brazilian samba, and Japanese film noir, the 16-piece band creates an exhilarating sound evocative of a romantic whirlwind jaunt around the world. Their full, lush orchestration includes violins, trumpets, trombone, cello, harp, piano, congas, and vocals alternately soaring and sultry, mesmerizing fans around the world for a quarter-century.”
Featuring a dozen or more regular musicians, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia and New Zealand, South America and North America. The band made its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998. Since then, the band has played with more than 25 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony and the BBC Concert Orchestra in London’s Royal Albert Hall.
All five Pink Martini albums have gone gold in France, Canada, Greece and Turkey, and have sold millions of copies worldwide.
“All of us in Pink Martini have studied different languages as well as different styles of music from different parts of the world,” said bandleader Lauderdale. “So inevitably, our repertoire is wildly diverse. At one moment, you feel like you’re in the middle of a samba parade in Rio de Janeiro, and in the next moment, you’re in a French music hall of the 1930s or a palazzo in Napoli. It’s a bit like an urban musical travelogue.”
The band has collaborated and performed with numerous artists, such as Jimmy Scott, Carol Channing, Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Michael Feinstein, filmmaker Gus Van Sant, and the original cast of Sesame Street. Pink Martini has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien, “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and NPR’s “Toast of the Nation.” They have been featured in films including “In the Cut,” “Shanghai Kiss,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” as well as on TV programs including “The West Wing” and “The Sopranos.”
Opening act Meow Meow, billed as a post-postmodern diva and classic chanteuse, has cast a riveting spell on global audiences with sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House.
Named one of the Top Performers of the Year by The New Yorker, the spectacular crowd-surfing tragi-comedienne has been called “(s)ensational” (The Times), “diva of the highest order” (New York Post), and “The Queen of Chanson” by the Berliner Zeitung. Her award-winning solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, and Mikhail Baryshnikov and numerous international arts festivals.
Danville’s Liza Morse, 15, caught Pink Martini’s attention with her bass clarinet performance on Kingdom All Stars’ debut studio album, “Smarticle Physics.” In addition to bass clarinet, Morse plays drums, piano, and saxophone and sings with the St. Johnsbury-based youth band.
For tickets call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org .
