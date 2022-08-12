‘Play Every Town’ Pianist Visits Orleans For Aug. 28 Show Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pianist David Feurzeig visits Westmore Community Church in Orleans for an Aug. 28 concert, part of his Play Every Town project.In May, Feurzeig embarked on his project of playing 251 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 251 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. Feurzeig, a professor of music at UVM, specializes in recitals that bring together a variety of musical styles, from ancient and classical to jazz, avant-garde, and popular traditions.Westmore Community Church is at 27 Hinton Hill Road in Orleans. The show gets underway at 4 p.m. Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Feurzeig Orleans Music Play Every Town Project Westmore Community Church Concert Recital × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Charges Dismissed In Lyndonville Dog Attack Case Highway Pursuit Leads To Arrest Of Alleged NEK Drug Dealer In Waterford Powers Park Plans Major Improvements St. Johnsbury Fire Department Promotes Veteran Firefighters Haverhill School Board Reviews Updated Plans For HCMS Expansion Bank Plants Community Garden NEKWMD Board Hears Update About New Foam Recycling Launch St. J Forest Bike Trail Grand Opening Set For This Morning Waumbek For Sale, Town Expresses Interest Husband Replaces Wife On KESD School Board Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Features Our Corner Store Seeks Donations Eric Allard Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UMGC Area Students named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Tufts University Laura Brooks Joins Stratford Public School Staff Kiara Reagan is a Spring 2022 Graduate of Tufts University Chamber Made: Colors Of Kingdom Cancelled Again … And Why Do North Coworking Announces Inaugural Cohort for Forest Products Accelerator Community National Bank Promotes Five to Senior Vice Presidents State Marks Open Farm Week Aug. 7-14 Gov. Phil Scott Proclaims August Agritourism Month Local Sports Marks Set To Lead SJA Girls Soccer Pilgrim Earns Top-10 Finish At Motocross Nationals Former St. J Star QB Cady Ready For Leading Role At Assumption Mountaineers Title Bid Falls Short, Wells’ Baseball Career Charges On Former Eagle Standout Named Groveton Athletic Director LI Youth Basketball Camp Builds Program Continuity PHOTOS: Powers Park Swim Meet Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Public Is Asked To Help Research On Flying Squirrels Late Defensive Stand Lifts New Hampshire To Shrine Game Victory Bunnell Wins Bear Crawl 5K Walk/Run
