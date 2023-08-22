Play Marks 1st Weathervane Appearance In 45 Years

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — In a landmark showing, the Weathervane Theatre is presenting its first Shakespeare production in 45 years with its August 22 launch of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, Shakespeare’s popular comedy will play in alternating repertory starting August 22 to October 5.
“It’s Shakespeare like you’ve never seen before. It’s a party,” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.
When magical, mischief-maker Puck gets ahold of a love potion, he sets in motion all the comical antics that arise from four young lovers’ adventure through the woods. In the woods, love is love in this fresh and modern adaptation by Claridad, complete with original music composed by resident music director Andrew Morrissey, and musical staging by associate director Danae DeShazer.
Claridad shortened the classic work to two hours and 10 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission). Inspired by the flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, Claridad wanted to create a world on stage reflective of the world he wants to live in.
“I’d love the woods to feel like a safe space of radical love, queer love, a love that feels dangerous too… In the woods, rules like having to choose between a forced heteronormative wedding, being a nun or death do not exist,” said Claridad.
Midsummer’s cast of 20 is the largest of Weathervane’s season. It includes Robert H. Fowler (Oberon), Marisa Kirby (Titania), Ethan Paulini (Bottom), Langley Leilani (Helena), Nick Deapo (Demetrius), Kimi Handa Brown (Lysander), Madison Mintzer (Hermia), Patrick John Moran (Egeus), Evan Lilienthal (Theseus), Debra Thaïs Evans (Hippolyta), Billy Smith (Peter Quince), Jaheim Hugan (Francis Flute), Carrie Greenberg (Robin Starveling), Ryan Rosenthal (Snug) Nicole Sakowitz (Snout), Grace Livingston Kramer (Peaseblossom), Sierra Norko (Mustardseed), Justine So (Cobweb), and Pyper K Williams (Moth).
Leading the cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Jorge Donoso as Puck. “This is my third time performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but the first time for me performing a version that is truly cohesive where the comedy really sings,” said Donoso. “I’m a big believer of trimming down Shakespeare to make it as accessible as possible to a modern-day audience. Our director’s creativity and vision does just that.”
A Midsummer Night’s Dream contains haze and strobe light and runs two and a half hours including the intermission. Immediately following Wednesday, August 23 showing, there will be a talkback with the cast and creative team. For more info visit weathervanenh.org.
