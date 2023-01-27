PoemTown St. J Accepting Submissions

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is accepting poetry submissions for PoemTown St. Johnsbury, a celebration of National Poetry Month in April.
A collaboration among Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and Discover St. Johnsbury, PoemTown St. Johnsbury has been celebrating National Poetry Month every April since 2015. Events include posting poems on business windows, poetry readings and slams, writing workshops, and more.
Vermont poets may submit one or two original poems using this year’s theme, “Embracing Change.” PoemTown St. Johnsbury encourages amateur and published poets to submit, particularly Northeast Kingdom writers.
“St. Johnsbury has blossomed over the past couple of years, with many businesses opening and new types of community gatherings initiated, despite – or because of – the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Anne Campbell, education director of Catamount Arts. “Our ability to embrace change makes us a stronger community, better able to adapt and heal; we thought that would be a fitting theme for this year’s PoemTown celebration.”
Poems must be submitted to Catamount Arts by midnight Feb. 28. Poems must conform to submission guidelines, which are posted at catamountarts.org, and may also be picked up at Catamount Arts, the Athenaeum, or Welcome Center. Poets are asked to read the submission guidelines carefully. Submissions will be accepted primarily online; those unable to submit online have other options, which are outlined in the guidelines. At least one poem from each poet will be posted on a downtown storefront window.
