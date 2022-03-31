PoemTown St. Johnsbury Announces April Events

ST. JOHNSBURY — For many, April in Vermont means mud season and tire changes, but in St. Johnsbury, April also means that downtown storefronts will soon be decorated with poems, a hallmark of PoemTown St. Johnsbury.
In addition to the return of poems displayed in shop windows, Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce have partnered once again to present a full month of poetry-related events celebrating National Poetry Month.
Poems penned by community members of all ages and experiences have already been collected for the annual downtown display, but PoemTown St. Johnsbury has many events planned throughout the month of April, including a second community-driven writing project currently in the works. In the meantime, readings and presentations are scheduled at various St. Johnsbury locations.
The Athenaeum will host three events celebrating National Poetry Month: a discussion of Walt Whitman, a reading by Shanta Lee Gander, and an Open Mic. All PoemTown St. Johnsbury events hosted by the Athenaeum will be free and on Zoom, but advance registration is required. Visit www.stjathenaeum.org for more details.
On April 6, as part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series, UVM Emeritus Professor of English Huck Gutman will lead a discussion titled, “Walt Whitman: American Poet,” at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Known as a great poetic innovator and perhaps the poet who best sums up what it means to be an American, Walt Whitman is at once iconic and entirely accessible. In particular, Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” is considered by some to be the most majestic poem written in America and is championed by Prof. Gutman as “wonderfully approachable.”
On April 20, the Athenaeum will host artist, author and public intellectual, Shanta Lee Gander, also via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Gander is the author of “GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin’ of Mama While Trying to Speak Woman in Woke Tongues,” and the forthcoming collection “Black Metamorphoses.” A Vermont Public Radio producer and reporter, Gander is a regular contributor to Art New England and Ms. magazines.
Finally, on April 22, the Athenaeum will host an Open Mic poetry reading. Community members are invited to share original poetry or poetry from a favorite poet. Reading slots for this Zoom event are limited, so participants must sign up by April 18. Time slots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Reading is not required to attend this event; spectators are welcome to support the readers by simply sitting back and enjoying the poetry.
Catamount Arts will host two PoemTown St. Johnsbury events in two venues. On April 27 at 6 p.m., a free screening of the powerful documentary film, “Louder than a Bomb,” will take place at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue. By turns hopeful and heartbreaking, Louder than a Bomb follows four Chicago high school poetry teams as they prepare to compete in the world’s largest youth slam. From turbulent lives, these irrepressible teenagers find power in their voices, language, rhythm and presence to showcase the universal in the deeply personal.
On April 30, PoemTown St. Johnsbury’s final event will take place live and in-person at the Catamount Arts ArtPort. “Up from the Roots: A Celebration of Poetry and Music” will feature the Myra Flynn Band and special guest, Reuben Jackson. Celebrants of all ages are invited to enjoy live music and a truly special reading.
Bi-coastal singer/songwriter, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury veteran, and Burlington Discover Jazz Festival headliner, Myra Flynn and her band will perform their distinctive blend of indie/soul music. Poet, jazz scholar, teacher and former VPR host, Reuben Jackson will debut a brand new and unique collaborative poem arranged from the contributions of community members collected over the course of one month and relating to this year’s PoemTown St. Johnsbury theme, “Up from the Roots.”
There is still time to submit a contribution to the collaborative poem project that will be debuted by Jackson at the April 30 event. The collaborative poem project is inspired by the Magnetic Poetry game, in which magnetic words are assembled (often on a refrigerator door) to create a poem. In PoemTown St. Johnsbury’s version, community members are invited to create a phrase from a list of words pertaining to the “Up from the Roots” theme. Participants can view the word list and submit their phrase by visiting catamountarts.org and selecting PoemTown St. Johnsbury from the Community Arts dropdown menu. Submissions will be accepted through April 15, and then Jackson will assemble them into the finished poem he will debut at the April 30 event at ArtPort.
For more information about PoemTown, contact Anne Campbell at acampbell@catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600, ext. 109. PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and is presented by Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
