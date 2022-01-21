ST. JOHNSBURY — PoemTown St. Johnsbury is calling for poetry submissions from community poets of all ages, now through Feb. 28. Submissions will contribute to PoemTown St. Johnsbury, a celebration of National Poetry Month in April.
A collaboration among Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, PoemTown St. Johnsbury has been celebrating poetry through the posting of poems on business windows, poetry readings and slams, writing workshops and more since 2015.
Vermont poets are invited to submit one or two original poems to PoemTown St. Johnsbury 2022, using this year’s theme as a point of departure: “Up from the Roots.” As always, PoemTown St. Johnsbury welcomes submissions from writers of any age, both amateur and published poets. Writers who live in the Northeast Kingdom are encouraged to participate.
“This will be our eighth PoemTown St. Johnsbury celebration, and the third during the pandemic,” said Anne Campbell, education director of Catamount Arts. “We will post at least one poem from every poet in downtown storefront window. We are excited that so many new businesses have opened in town since last year, and look forward to including their windows and spaces in our 2022 celebration of PoemTown St. Johnsbury.”
Poems must be submitted to Catamount Arts by midnight Feb. 28. Poems must conform to submission guidelines, which are posted on the Catamount Arts website (catamountarts.org) and may also be picked up at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Submissions will be accepted via a new online process this year, so poets are asked to read the submission guidelines carefully.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month in April. For more information about submissions, contact Anne Campbell at Catamount Arts, (802) 748-2600, ext. 109, or acampbell@catamountarts.org.
