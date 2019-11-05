Former Vermont Poet Laureate Sydney Lea will be at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. to read from his latest book, entitled “Here.” In his 13th book of poetry, Sydney Lea gives voice to the deep connection between human life and the natural world as well as their fragility and transience.
Sydney Lea, a former Pulitzer finalist, founded and for 13 years edited New England Review. “Here” is his 20th book. He will soon publish The Music of What Happens: Lyric and Everyday Life, his collected newspaper columns from his years (2011-15) as Vermont Poet Laureate. He has been active in literacy efforts and conservation, especially in Maine, where the land trust he chaired until 2018 conserved nearly 400,000 acres of working forest.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 472-5533 or visit galaxybookshop.com for a full schedule of events. The Galaxy Bookshop, located at 41 South Main St. in Hardwick, is a locally owned and independent bookstore celebrating its 31st year in business.
