Poetry Class Begins Sept. 21 in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A multigenerational poetry class, “Telling It On The Mountain,” is set to be held Wednesday afternoons, Sept. 21-Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Catamount Arts.
Over six weeks, participants will explore and compose the poetry of their own experiences, thoughts, and lives in the Northeast Kingdom, supporting and encouraging the diversity and inclusion of all voices and communities. Through a series of prompts and assignments, participants will write and discuss a series of poems for inclusion in an anthology to be shared with all class members.
Instructor Toussaint St. Negritude, former Poet Laureate of Belfast, Maine, will serve as a guide, supporting and assisting each poet. A poet, bass clarinetist, and composer, Toussaint conjures whole libations in full tempo. US Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks described his work as “full of sweet sounds and surprises.” Originally from San Francisco, Toussaint has lived broadly across the African diaspora, from the sacred mountains of Haiti to the Coltrane District of North Philadelphia.
Toussaint is the leader of the band Jaguar Stereo, a freeform ensemble performing his own poetry and improvisational jazz, and his works have been widely published and recorded for over 40 years. On an alpine sanctuary facing east, Toussaint continues to thrive in the farthest elevations of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Tuition assistance is available. Parents or caregivers wishing to discuss financial assistance should contact Anne at 802-748-2600, ext. 109. Parents of children under the age of 18 must complete an online enrollment form after registering and paying for the course. Registration closes Sept. 19. Visit catamountarts.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.