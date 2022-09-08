Poetry Potluck Debuts At Downtwon Brewery

ST. JOHNSBURY — Poets and poetry lovers have a space to gather monthly at Whirligig Brewing to share food and words at a Poetry Potluck series that kicks off on Sept. 14.
Hosted jointly by the brewery and Catamount Arts as part of PoemTown St. Johnsbury, Poetry Potlucks will be held on the second Wednesday of every month from 7-9 p.m. Three local poets will share hosting duties each month: Jed Feffer of Greensboro, Jen Hudgens of Newport, and Toussaint St. Negritude of Newark.
All are welcome to read original poems or prose, favorite works written by others, or to skip reading altogether and just listen and chat with other poetry lovers over food and drink. There is no obligation to bring food, but participants are welcome to do so.
“Poets gathering to share their words and a meal creates an incredible experience, helping to build and strengthen bonds within the communities in which we are creating our art,” said Jen Hudgens. Whirligig Brewing owner and brewer Geoffrey Sewake added, “Whirligig is excited to support the community and the arts. Hosting a monthly poetry potluck on the second Monday of the month is a perfect way for us to create fun spaces for creativity and energy in our Northeast Kingdom community.”
Whirligig Brewing is a small one-barrel nano-brewery and taproom located on Railroad Street. They brew a wide variety of pilseners, utilizing local and regional grain and hops in the majority of their beers. PoemTown St. Johnsbury celebrates poetry in all forms and by all people, primarily during April, which is National Poetry Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.