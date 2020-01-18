The Poetry Society of Vermont announces its 2020 National Contest, with prizes totaling $1,000. The contest is open to all and winning entries will be published in The Mountain Troubadour, the Society’s annual journal. The deadline to submit is Feb. 1.
Founded in 1947, the Society is one of the nation’s oldest poetry organizations. President George Longenecker said the organization welcomes new members, whether they are writers or appreciative readers. In addition to the National Contest, The Poetry Society of Vermont accepts members’ submissions to its journal and its six summer contests. Members may also attend spring, summer, and autumn workshops.
Further information on the contests and membership is available at poetrysocietyofvermont.org.
