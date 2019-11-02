Phyllis Larrabee, poet, playwright, storyteller and grandmother will assist aspiring poets at a workshop Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Free Library. If enough people are interested, additional workshops will be held.
Larrabee was the first recipient of the Grace Paley Scholarship Fund for Vermont Writers. Forty collections of poetry have been written by her as well a number of plays. Take a set of poems or an object such as a rock, shell or something else and have fun helping each other.
Learn about writing poetry and how to modify your own. Call Mary Metcalf, Librarian, at 533-2531 for more information.
