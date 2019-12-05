Phyllis Larrabee, poet, playwright, and storyteller is leading a poetry workshop every Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Free Library.
She has written 40 collections of poetry and is the recipient of the Grace Paley Scholarship Fund for Vermont Writers. Her poetry is “funny, intelligent, articulate heartfelt and awed,” wrote Lori Leff in the Hardwick Gazette. Take a set of poems or an object, such as a rock, shell or something else, with you to the workshop.
“Open your heart! Share your words! Have fun with friends – old and new! Find the creative spirit in yourself!” said Larrabee.
