Police Horse Clinic Coming To Orleans Fairgrounds

BARTON — A weekend of horse training with renowned mounted police instructor Bill Richey will be held Aug 5-7 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
Founder and CEO of National Mounted Police Services, Inc. Richey worked with Atlanta Police Mounted Unit in preparation for the 1996 Olympics. He was chief instructor for Mobile Mounted Police Mardi Gras School. He has over 30 years’ experience training officers and civilians from all over North America, the Middle East and South America, as well as their mounts.
Richey is being hosted by local equestrian Wisteria Franklin and her family. Franklin is a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy and has participated in the Extreme Mustang Makeover for the last three years. She invited Richey to Vermont to prepare for her final performance in the mustang competitions as well as to share his expertise with other horseback riders. The clinic is open to all levels of riders.
Over the three days, participants will be trained using the same methods employed by mounted police officers throughout the world. Riders and mounts will learn to negotiate obstacles such as barricades, vehicles, bridges, teeter-totters and hanging tarps. “These obstacles are not only used, they are combined as the course progresses,” Richey stated. “This means, for instance, walking over a wooden bridge while walking under a hanging tarp.”
Horse and rider will also learn sensory obstacle training. The use of tactile obstacles, different noises, smoke, flares that produce smoke and fumes are used to present new visual, auditory, and smell challenges for the horse to overcome. Like all obstacles, they are introduced slowly. Finally, as all the above tasks are completed, they are combined. “Before the course is through, horses and riders will ride over teeter-totter bridges, walk through smoke and toward police lights and sirens while maintaining their place in the drill,” he added. “All of this will happen simultaneously by the end of the weekend.”
