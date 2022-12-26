Christian Haines, 29, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Dec. 25 on Railroad St. on an active warrant and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $50 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Heather Bella, 53, of Milton was charged on Dec. 24 on Rt. 5 in Barnet with DUI and cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on Jan. 23, 2023, on the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Deteriorating weather and whiteout conditions on Dec. 23 between 7-11 p.m. caused vehicle slide-offs, stuck vehicles and disabled motorists on Rt. 242 in Jay. With the assistance of VTRANS crews and several local towing and recovery services, the roadway was cleared and all affected vehicles were ultimately removed or assisted back onto the road. No injuries or property damage were reported. VSP reminds motorists to reduce speed, increase stopping distance, pack warm clothing and blankets, and use winter tires when traveling in extreme weather conditions.
During this time frame troopers responded to another crash on Derby Pond Rd. in Derby. In snowing, cold conditions and a slick road surface, a 2018 Dodge Ram operated by Benjamin Pucci, 18, of Derby encountered downed power lines on Derby Pond Rd. While attempting to avoid them the vehicle struck a roadside tree. Severe weather conditions, hazards in the roadway, speeds imprudent for road conditions, and seatbelt violations are all believed to be factors in this crash, police said.
VSP — ROYALTON
After a single-vehicle accident in which his car went off the road and into the water, Cody C. Hardy, 30, of Fairlee was charged Dec. 25 on River Rd. in Norwich with DUI #2 Drugs, arrest on a warrant, and aggravated operation without the consent of the owner. He was cited to answer the arrest on warrant charge on Dec. 27 in Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division. He was scheduled to answer the other two charges on Feb. 7, 2023, in the same courtroom.
Derek Beebe, 31, of Hartland was charged on Dec. 25 with domestic assault and cited into Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division on Dec. 27 to answer the charge.
