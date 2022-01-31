Polish Baltic Philharmonic To Perform Feb. 15 At Lyndon Institute

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Polish Baltic Philharmonic Orchestra will be appearing Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lyndon Institute. Presented by Catamount Arts and the KCP Presents series, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic is on its first-ever U.S. tour.
Founded in 1945, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic is the largest music institution in northern Poland. Since its humble beginnings hosting chamber and solo concerts, the Philharmonic has appeared in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine. The Philharmonic plays symphony concerts, recitals, organ and chamber music soirees performed by Poland’s finest musicians and internationally-acclaimed artists.
Representing an amalgamation of international and historical influences, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic captures the pride and artistry of contemporary Poland and the larger Baltic Sea coast.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen and heard such clarity,” raved the Gazeta Wyborcza of Warsaw. “The common idea was upheld by the exceptionally beautiful sound of the orchestra adjusted by the conductor to the musical poetry of the soloist.”
This program for KCP Presents will include Rossini’s Overture to La Gazza Ladra (The Silken Ladder); Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35; and Beethoven’s Symphony No 5. The orchestra will be led by principal conductor, Wojciech Rodek, and accompanied by soloists, Sara Dragan, winner of the Wieniawski International Violin Competition, and Tomasz Ritter, winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition.
The KCP Presents series is produced by Catamount Arts in association with Kingdom County Productions. It is supported by local sponsors and with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
In consideration of public safety, in deference to host venues, and in compliance with guidelines from local health officials, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. All attendees including children must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of showtime. The purchase of a ticket to a KCP Presents event denotes compliance with this protocol.
