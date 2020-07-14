‘Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical’ To Be Performed By Patchwork Players, Beginning July 17

WHITEFIELD, NH — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director Robert H. Fowler, and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby recently announce the 2020 Patchwork Players will present “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” opening this Friday, July 17 at the Weathervane.
Polkadots focuses on 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, portrayed by Sunayna Smith, who has just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers.
Polkadots will play outside to socially distanced crowds at the Weathervane Friday, July 17 and Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. It will also be livestreamed from the Weathervane on Tuesday, July 21. Polkadots will travel to The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem and Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Colebrook.
Fowler will host a Q & A with the cast this Friday at 7 p.m. on Weathervane’s YouTube channel. This livestream will also feature performances from Polkadots.
