Pollyanna Day Planned In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — A full schedule of events is planned for this year’s Pollyanna Glad Day, set for June 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Organizers hope kids and adults alike will use the opportunity to find reasons to be glad, just like the famous Pollyanna character who was created in 1913 by Littleton-born author Eleanor H. Porter.
Pollyanna’s exuberant, optimistic attitude is reflected year-round in the Pollyanna bronze sculpture on the Littleton Library lawn, where hundreds of people each year stop to have their photo taken doing the Glad Wave.
The Pollyanna sculpture, created by artist Emile Birch, was unveiled in 2002 and dedicated by the Eames family to the citizens of Littleton as a positive inspiration for all to enjoy. It has been named one of the top 10 places in New Hampshire to take a photo, said Main Street business owner Veronica Francis.
“Lots of activities are planned all over town to help visitors find something to be glad about,” said Francis, owner of the GoLittleton Glad Shop.
The lineup of activities includes:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Arts & Crafts vendors on the community center lawn.
11 a.m. to noon: Glad Day Hat Decorating Party on the library lawn with special characters, music and cake! Bring “What are You Glad About?” signs.
Noon: Annual group photo and wave at the Pollyanna sculpture.
12:15 p.m.: Glad Hat and Pet Parade. Starts at the library, moves through the Pollyanna Gateway to Main Street and ends at the community center for a pet show.
12:30 p.m.: Pets dressed up “gladly” to walk the outdoor “cat walk” - the community center sidewalk - to win fun pet prizes from local business Tailswag.
1 to 3 p.m.: Glad act open mic on the library lawn.
1 p.m.: The Walt Disney movie, Pollyanna, at the Littleton Opera House presented by the Littleton Historical Society.
3 to 4 p.m.: The Cupcake Challenge hosted by Jack & Fin’s at Little Town Brews, 42 Main Street.
Throughout the day, visitors are encouraged to wear their hats and bring a sign stating what they are Glad about. Eleanor Porter aficionado Deb Alberini will be strolling around downtown in character to share stories of the author’s life, including the years she lived in Littleton.
“With so many fun activities to enjoy, we invite everyone to stop by and find something to be glad about,” says Francis. Additional information is at gladdaynh.com
