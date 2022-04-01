Polyphonic Prodigies Stile Antico Returning To HCA In Greensboro April 23

GREENSBORO — Catamount Arts will welcome Stile Antico back to the Northeast Kingdom as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Presented in partnership with Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Stile Antico will appear on April 23 at 7 p.m. at Highland Center for the Arts.
An cappella choir, Stile Antico is 12 virtuoso vocalists working without a conductor to present fresh, vibrant and moving performances of Renaissance polyphony. “They rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing artistically to compelling collaborative results and innovative programming, drawing out thematic connections among various works to shine new light on Renaissance music,” said Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
Stile Antico’s recordings have earned accolades including the Gramophone Award for Early Music, Diapason d’or de l’annee, the Edison Klassiek Award, and Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik. Three-time Grammy nominees, they performed live at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Garden and at prominent venues and festivals such as Wigmore Hall, the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Palais des Beaux-Arts, Cite de la Musique, Luxembourg Philharmonie, and Leipzig Gewandhaus.
Stile Antico performances are often praised for their immediacy, expressive commitment and sensitive, imaginative response to text. St. Louis Post-Dispatch calls them, “perfectly exquisite,” and the New York Times called them “an ensemble of breathtaking freshness, vitality, and balance.”
For tickets, or to learn more about upcoming KCP Presents shows, visit catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600. All KCP Presents events require compliance with Catamount Arts’ COVID safety protocol.
