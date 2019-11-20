The music of the Kingdom All Stars has been featured on an episode of the popular YouTube program “Gold Shaw Farm.”
The show, which has 50,000 subscribers, is filmed in Peacham and chronicles the operation of a Northeast Kingdom duck farm.
Several songs from the non-profit Northeast Kingdom band’s 2018 album “SmarticlePhysics” were featured on the Thursday, Nov. 14 episode: “Winter Came But The Farm’s Not Ready” (https://youtu.be/IWPfDe_hc8I).
“Since that episode was posted we’ve been getting donations and requests for our CD from across the country,” said KAS spokesman Todd Wellington. “Texas, Minnesota, Florida, California Connecticut, Indiana…All because people like the music they heard. That’s a well deserved compliment for the kids who made this music.”
Gold Shaw Farm host Morgan Gold said he became a fan of the Kingdom All Stars after hearing them perform at a community event.
“The Kingdom All Stars make great music,” said Gold. “I’m so glad I was able to feature what they do in one of my videos. I think it’s really important that kids living in rural areas get opportunities in the arts. That’s why I’m so supportive of what the Kingdom All Stars do.”
“SmarticlePhysics” was written at the Morse Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy and recorded at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.