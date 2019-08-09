HARDWICK — Novelist Howard Norman will be at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. to read from “The Ghost Clause,” which he has said will be his final novel. The Ghost Clause is set in a Vermont farmhouse where the deceased former resident observes the current occupants and reminisces about his own life.
Howard Norman is a three-time winner of National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, and a winner of the Lannan Award for fiction. His novels, “The Northern Lights” and “The Bird Artist” were both nominated for National Book Awards. He is also author of the novels, “The Museum Guard,” “The Haunting of L,” “What Is Left the Daughter,” “Next Life Might Be Kinder,” and “My Darling Detective.” He divides his time between East Calais, Vt. and Washington, D.C.
This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.