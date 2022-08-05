Prolific Rock Prodigy Hannah Wicklund at Levitt AMP St. Jay 8/14

Superstar rock goddess Hannah Wicklund will showcase her staggering vocal range and guitar chops on Sunday, Aug. 14, as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain. Wicklund will take the stage at 5 p.m. for the free, family-friendly concert, one of five free Levitt AMP shows in St. Johnsbury this month alone.
A triple threat vocalist, songwriter and guitar player, Wicklund boasts a resume that can be hard to match for musicians twice her age. With over 2,500 shows under her belt, three completed albums and festival appearances at Peach Music Festival, Firefly Music Festival and Kaaboo Del Mar, Hannah Wicklund is on her way to becoming rock n’ roll’s next marquee act.
Formed in 2006 on a feelgood repertoire of Janis Joplin and Neil Young covers, Hannah Wicklund’s band has since been billed alongside acts such as Jefferson Starship, Cage the Elephant, Tom Petty, Alanis Morissette, and Muse. Wicklund’s Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance at Dog Mountain is her last stop before heading to Canada to join Greta Van Fleet’s tour, where she’ll play Montreal’s iconic Bell Center for a crowd of 21,000+.
Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, bringing people together through the power of free live music every Sunday at Dog Mountain through the month of August. This year, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series also includes 7:00 shows on the final Fridays of June, July, and August, downtown on Railroad Street, as part of monthly Final Fridays events.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit www.catamounarts.org for more information.
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, proud sponsors of Levitt AMP Series nationwide, partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
