ST .JOHNSBURY — Following a special Sunday matinee screening of “Harriet,” the Oscar-nominated story of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, Catamount Arts will host a public discussion with Vermont author and historian Michelle Arnosky Sherburne. The film will screen at Catamount Arts from Jan. 17 through the 23, but the discussion is one day only: Sunday, Jan. 19, following the 1:30 matinee.
“Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Tubman’s own escape and the courage, ingenuity and tenacity she demonstrated while freeing hundreds of others and changing the course of history.
Sherburne, an expert on the Underground Railroad for over 25 years, will be on hand after the screening to help moviegoers separate fact from fiction and to encourage movie buffs, amateur historians, students and the like to share their own impressions of the film. Her familiarity with other historians’ reactions to the film, including Tubman expert Kate Clifford Larson, will add further nuance to what promises to be a lively, informative discussion.
Sherburne is the author of the award-winning “A Vermont Hill Town in the Civil War: Peacham’s Story,” and has volunteered with the Peacham Historical Association. She is the author of “Abolition and the Underground Railroad in Vermont,” Slavery and the Underground Railroad in New Hampshire,” and “St. Albans Raid: Confederate Attack on Vermont,” which premiered in 2014 at St. Albans’ 150th celebration of the raid.
All are welcome to attend the discussion of “Harriet” at Catamount Arts on Sunday, Jan. 19, following the 1:30 movie. Copies of Sherburne’s books will be available to peruse for those interested in Sherburne’s expertise on local Underground Railroad history. For more information on this and other events at Catamount Arts, call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
