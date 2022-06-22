ALBANY — Punch and Judy, updated for the 21st century, will be on the stage on June 22 at the Albany Town Hall as part of a puppet show, “Oceananighans Abound!”
After two long years of social isolation, Mr. Punch and Judy are planning a beach getaway. But there are a few problems: Judy wants to go whale watching, but can’t find the ocean, Mr. Punch has baby trouble that a Creemie can’t solve, and there’s a shark that wants Punch for lunch. “Through it all, Mr. Punch deftly removes your bad mood, whilst exhausting your child,” says Albany librarian Kristin Urie. “This melodrama of epically small proportions is so funny that you’ll forget to take out your phone for at least the first half-hour.”
The hand puppets are created from upcycled designer trash and performed in an eccentric, itinerant puppet stage. The show is hosted per tradition by a “bottler”, the uku-lady Rose Friedman. Justin Lander, showman of the absurd, portrays all the characters.
Presented by Modern Times Theatre, the program is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the cornet to the bicycle pump. “It’s a low-tech old-time spectacle, entertaining to people of all ages: from one to 100,” Urie said.
Modern Times Theater has been adapting and updating Punch and Judy puppet shows for over a decade. Co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband and wife duo, producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater.
