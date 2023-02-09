Quahog Dance Program Offers Free Movement, Socializing At Catamount Arts

The Quahog Dance Theater Program invites adults of all ages to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at Catamount Arts for dancing, snacks, and tea. Sponsored in part by the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, the program meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 am, February 9th through May 25th.
No dance or theater experience is necessary to join the program, only a desire to move one’s body and have a good time. Each meeting begins with a few minutes for participants to greet and welcome each other, and then instructors Janet Warner-Ashley and Tito Hernandez lead a warm-up before the dancing begins. Music and movement styles are chosen by participants, and may include classic rock, ballroom, line dancing, musical theater, folk, and more. Every meeting of the Quahog Dance Theater Program includes social time and refreshments.
Dancer and teacher Janet Warner-Ashley founded the Quahog Dance Theater Program in 2021 as a means to encourage senior citizens to find joy in moving their bodies. In Creative Aging workshops hosted by the Vermont Arts Council, Warner-Ashley and dancer Tito Hernandez learned that traditional dance classes rarely focus on the social connections that are just as essential to senior wellness as physical movement. Warner-Ashley and Hernandez developed the Quahog Dance Theater Program to allow all adults, but seniors especially, an opportunity for regular social engagement and physical movement, free of charge.
Instructors Warner-Ashley and Hernandez have experience in all kinds of movement from ballet, modern, jazz, and tap to ballroom, Broadway, yoga, and Pilates. Participants are welcome to explore whatever kind of movement they like, regardless of their age, fitness level, or experience. Participant requests have included Greek folk dance, traditional ballroom, line dancing, and musical theater combinations to salsa, jitterbug, and Uptown Funk.
To join the Quahog Theater Dance Program, which meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10-11:30am, in Catamount Arts’ Cabaret Room, 115 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury, email pmoon@nekcouncil.org or call Pam Moon at 802-751-0438, or simply attend a meeting. Drop-ins are welcome. Registration is not required, and class is free. To learn more about additional Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging Wellness Programs, please visit www.nekcouncil.org.
Funding and support for Quahog Dance Theater Program comes from the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the State of Vermont, as well as the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging and Catamount Arts.
