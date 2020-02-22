Réalta At The Rialto

The Irish group Réalta is coming in from Belfast, Ireland to perform at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster on March 4. The concert is hosted by the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
“Réalta take a lively, exciting and respectful approach to Irish traditional music,” said Charles Jordan, president of the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts based in Colebrook, N.H.
This award-winning multi-instrumentalist group have traveled extensively bringing their unique take on Irish traditional music to international audiences.
While Conor Lamb and Loïc Bléjean pursue the melody on uilleann pipes and whistles, guitarist and vocalist Deirdre Galway explores the harmony and rhythms within the tunes. All-Ireland champions Dermot Mulholland and Dermot Moynagh complete the line-up with accompaniments on double bass, bouzouki, banjo, bodhrán and voice.
Regarded as one of the leading exponents of uilleann piping, Lamb is a founding member of several traditional groups including Réalta, Madagán and Music in the Glen.
Loïc Bléjean is a virtuoso uilleann piper and low whistle player from Brittany, that ancient land in the north-west of modern France. He started playing the pipes in 1989, under the tuition of Alain Le Hégarat and then traveled extensively in Ireland, where he met many wonderful musicians.
Deirdre Galway began her musical life studying and competing on piano and clarinet. Accompanying on DADGAD guitar and researching old songs, Irish music is now her passion. Deirdre is also an Irish speaker, with a first-class honors degree in Irish Language and Literature.
Multi-instrumentalist Dermot Mulholland adds his talents to Réalta on banjo, bouzouki, double bass and vocals. He is a winner of several All-Ireland titles and is a founding member of the BBC Folk Award winning band Ioscaid.
Dermot Moynagh’s talents were highlighted when he won the prestigious All Ireland Fleadh-Cheoil championship at a young age and since then he has been in high demand as a live performer and recording artist.
The release of their second album, “Clear Skies,” has brought Réalta widespread acclaim, with the Irish Music Magazine noting, “Réalta have grown bigger, bolder and braver and this is one of the best CDs to have come out of Ireland this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.