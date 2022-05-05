BARTON — It is a bit of a drive up to his house perched on a hillside with a view of Jay Peak and the northern range of the Green Mountains. Surrounding it are small, rock-ringed vegetable, herb and flower plots. Nearby stands a large, well-stocked woodshed. Around the corner is the shop … his shop … the place where his “soul-loving-passion” finds release.
This is the special realm, the domain of Ramsey Pualwan, tinsmith, who is May’s Artist of the Month at the MAC Center for the Arts.
Pualwan’s shop has an array of ancient-appearing machinery, heavy cast iron and steel, knobs and levers, rollers and presses, blades and punches. Massive, well-oiled, and fully functional, they are for burring, cutting, beading, folding and rolling sheet metal. The walls and tables are festooned with all manner of hammers, mallets, files, and cutting, soldering, and welding implements. One sees anvils too numerous to count.
Pualwan came to his craft late in his teenage years when, in need of a summer job, he found himself working in the tinsmith- and broom-making display areas at Old Sturbridge Village, an historical re-enactment museum in Massachusetts.
He worked at Sturbridge for 11 years, and came some 30 years ago to Vermont. For awhile he was a fitness director/personal trainer at a Montpelier gym and coached the cross country running team at Norwich University for a number of years. But all the while he felt deeply drawn to the craft of the tinsmith, and over the ensuing decades acquired the antique machinery and arcane knowledge necessary for furthering his passion.
No longer working only with tinplate, Ramsey often uses copper, brass and German silver. He is able to incorporate turned wood, glass and polished granite into some of his pieces. Many hours of meticulous, exacting work are required to complete each piece. Patrons marvel at how the brutal-appearing machines, the hammering, and the rending of metals can produce copper watering cans, brass wall sconces, brass lanterns, and decorative, hinged jewelry boxes.
All of Pualwan’s work can be viewed at MAC (Memphremagog Arts Collaborative Inc.) Center for the Arts on Main Street in Newport.
