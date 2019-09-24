Lincoln, NH — The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln, NH will burst into color and flavor for the 23rd Annual Lincoln Fall Craft Festival on Saturday October 12, Sunday October 13 and Monday October 14 (Columbus Day), 2019.
Enjoy the crisp autumn air and glorious mountain foliage while viewing the works of over 125 Juried
Artisans of traditional American made Arts & Crafts; including Fine Jewelry, Pottery, Scarves, Puzzles, Calligraphy, Beaded Jewelry, Cutting Boards, Soy Candles, Sports Team Apparel, Children’s Clothing, Fused Glass, Adirondack Style Furniture, Ornaments, Sheepskin Accessories, Leather, Floral Arrangements, Doll Clothes, Wreaths, Toys, Nature Photography, Wooden Signs, Aroma-therapy, Fleece, Paper Crafts, Photo Art, Pet Accessories, Decorative Painting, Engraving, Turned Wood, Folk Art, Baskets, Fine art, Glass Jewelry, Painted Stemware, Magnetic Jewelry, Original Painting, Chain-saw Sculpture and much more.
Come sample Specialty Foods such as Gourmet Oils, Fudge, BBQ sauces, Kettle Corn, Pastries, Roasted Nuts, Salsas, Herbal Dips, Finishing Sauces, Maple Syrup, Pickles, Chutney, Relish, Candies, Chocolate and more.
The Lincoln Summer Craft Festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leash are welcome.
Directions: From Route 93 take Exit 32. GPS Location: 119 Main Street, Lincoln, NH 03251.
Festival Hours are Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday10am to 5pm, Monday (Columbus Day) 10am to 4pm.
For more information visit us at castleberryfairs.com
