The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce with support from Littleton Coin Company, the Town of Littleton, and organizer Dennis Hartwell will present the 33rd Annual Littleton Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 29, at noon in downtown Littleton.
The parade kicks off each year at the former Hitchiner facility off Union Street and proceeds downtown through Main Street. The parade, always the day after Thanksgiving, is the first sign of the holiday season in Littleton. Spectators are encouraged to find a spot along the route to enjoy floats from local organizations, bands, and some familiar New Hampshire faces – then they’re encouraged to shop locally downtown.
If your organization is interested in being a part of this historic and fun event, visit littletonareachamber.com/events for more information or contact Hartwell for a float application.
Partial funding for this event is provided through a warrant article supported by voters in Littleton.
