Editor’s note: Enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of local labor at area farmers’ markets.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY
Open Saturdays, in the corner lot located at Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; about 40 listed vendors
LYNDONVILLE
Kicks off Friday, June 4 - Fridays, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park
DANVILLE
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Danville Town Green, June 9-Oct. 6
PEACHAM
Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., Peacham Academy Green. Rain or shine. Music, children’s activities, homemade ice cream, seasonal fruit, veggies, baked goods, organic meats, crafts, more.
GLOVER
Sundays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the village green - opens Sunday, June 13 - produce, meats, baked goods, crafts, seafood & more
HARDWICK
Fridays, through Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 140 Granite Street
NEWPORT
Gardner Park, Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
WESTMORE
Mondays, 1-6 p.m., June-September, Westmore Community Church, Hinton Hill and Rt. 5A. Vegetables, plants, baked goods, pickles, preserves, eggs, jewelry, pictures and painted items, maple syrup, crafts, goat’s cheese, and more.
CRAFTSBURY
Saturdays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Craftsbury Common
NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON
2021 Farmers’ Market open for the season June 6 through Oct. 10, 77 River Glen Lane by River Glen Senior Center. Every Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local fruit and vegetables, pasture-raised pork, beef, and chicken, goat cheeses, breads, gluten-free goodies, NH and VT maple products, prepared foods, and various high-quality crafts.
BETHLEHEM
WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) Farmers Markets are held Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2011 Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H.
LISBON
Thursdays, 3 p.m., at the lot next to Sunoco on Main Street
WOODSVILLE
Railroad Park on Rt. 302, Fridays 4-7 p.m., June-September. Produce, fruits, vegetables, specialty foods, wood crafts, herbs, honey, maple products, baked goods, jams jellies, crafts, eggs, flowers and plants. 603-747-2828.
LANCASTER
Saturday, through Oct. 9, Centennial Park, Lancaster, 9-noon - 802-328-4060. Dogs are allowed back into the market this season. They must be on a leash.
