Editor’s note: Enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of local labor at area farmers’ markets.

VERMONT

ST. JOHNSBURY

Open Saturdays, in the corner lot located at Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; about 40 listed vendors

LYNDONVILLE

Kicks off Friday, June 4 - Fridays, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park

DANVILLE

Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Danville Town Green, June 9-Oct. 6

PEACHAM

Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., Peacham Academy Green. Rain or shine. Music, children’s activities, homemade ice cream, seasonal fruit, veggies, baked goods, organic meats, crafts, more.

GLOVER

Sundays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the village green - opens Sunday, June 13 - produce, meats, baked goods, crafts, seafood & more

HARDWICK

Fridays, through Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 140 Granite Street

NEWPORT

Gardner Park, Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

WESTMORE

Mondays, 1-6 p.m., June-September, Westmore Community Church, Hinton Hill and Rt. 5A. Vegetables, plants, baked goods, pickles, preserves, eggs, jewelry, pictures and painted items, maple syrup, crafts, goat’s cheese, and more.

CRAFTSBURY

Saturdays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Craftsbury Common

NEW HAMPSHIRE

LITTLETON

2021 Farmers’ Market open for the season June 6 through Oct. 10, 77 River Glen Lane by River Glen Senior Center. Every Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local fruit and vegetables, pasture-raised pork, beef, and chicken, goat cheeses, breads, gluten-free goodies, NH and VT maple products, prepared foods, and various high-quality crafts.

BETHLEHEM

WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) Farmers Markets are held Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2011 Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H.

LISBON

Thursdays, 3 p.m., at the lot next to Sunoco on Main Street

WOODSVILLE

Railroad Park on Rt. 302, Fridays 4-7 p.m., June-September. Produce, fruits, vegetables, specialty foods, wood crafts, herbs, honey, maple products, baked goods, jams jellies, crafts, eggs, flowers and plants. 603-747-2828.

LANCASTER

Saturday, through Oct. 9, Centennial Park, Lancaster, 9-noon - 802-328-4060. Dogs are allowed back into the market this season. They must be on a leash.

