Bernie Carbo, a retired professional baseball player and Red Sox legend, will be featured at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Saturday, Oct. 5 as a part of Lyndon Bible Church’s free community event.
Over the course of a 12-year career, Bernie played for six major league teams, but it was his clutch hitting in the 1975 World Series that has cemented his legacy in the minds of Red Sox fans from that era. In game 6 of the fall classic, Bernie was called on to pinch-hit in the 8th inning with 2 outs and 2 runners on. The Sox were trailing the heavily favored Cincinnati Reds 6 to 3. Bernie hit a dramatic blast over the center field fence that tied the game up, paving the way for Carlton Fisk to win it in the 12th with a walkoff home run.
The event in the park, will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bernie will be available to meet fans as well as give some hitting tips to aspiring players. After the free lunch provided, Bernie will share about his faith, with some baseball stories sprinkled in. The event will also feature a bounce house for kids, baseball-themed face painting, prizes and more.
The next day, Sunday, Bernie will be sharing his testimony at Lyndon Bible Church during the service, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call Lyndon Bible Church at 802-626-9296.
