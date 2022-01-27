ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open for basket-making, circus and theater arts classes offered by Catamount Arts in February.
Classes include a one-day Black Ash Berry Basket workshop for adults and high school students on Saturday, Feb. 5; two Circus Smirkus Winter Camps for children, to be held at Catamount ArtPort, Feb. 21-25; and auditions Feb. 14 and 16 for “Prestidigitation,” a theater arts performance workshop that will run Monday and Wednesday afternoons beginning in March.
Instructor Penny Hewitt will teach a one-day Black Ash Berry Basket workshop Feb. 5 at Catamount Arts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students will learn one of the oldest crafts in human history while weaving a 6-inch by 6-inch basket created from local and responsibly harvested black ash logs.
Circus Smirkus coaches will offer two February vacation Smirkus camps. Children ages 6-11 may register for the 9 a.m. to noon workshop, and children ages 12-18 are invited from 1-4 p.m.
Professional circus artists will coach students in juggling, acrobatics, aerials, balance and more, keeping kids active and busy tossing objects, flying on the trapeze, balancing on a tight wire, and forming human pyramids. No experience is necessary to participate.
Instructor Tom Stamp will lead students in grades 5-8 in an afterschool theater arts performance workshop. Students will rehearse and perform a short play titled Prestidigitation! After Feb. 14-16 auditions, during which students will be assigned a role in the play, rehearsals will begin March 2.
Prestidigitation! explores what happens when a child’s dream of becoming a circus magician tests the bounds of his most important friendship. Students participating in this rehearsal and performance workshop will develop acting techniques including the expressive use of voice, body, and imagination.
Space in all Catamount Arts classes is limited, so early registration is advised. Parents of minors must complete an online enrollment form after registering their children for classes. Catamount Arts is committed to providing quality, dynamic arts education opportunities for all children, regardless of ability to pay; to inquire about scholarships or payment plans, contact Anne at (802) 748-2600, ext 109.
Catamount Arts requires patrons to wear masks at all times in Catamount facilities, and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test (within 72 hours of event) is required of everyone, including children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.