Registration Open For Acting Classes

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened online registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” being held Monday nights beginning Sept. 19. Adults and high school students are invited to spend eight weeks exploring acting exercises and improv techniques to help develop performance skills for real-life use on and off the stage.

