Registration Open For Acting Classes

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened online registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” being held Monday nights beginning Sept. 19. Adults and high school students are invited to spend eight weeks exploring acting exercises and improv techniques to help develop performance skills for real-life use on and off the stage.
Classes will meet through Nov. 14 (but not Oct. 10) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue. Instructor William York Hyde will lead fun improv games, gentle acting exercises and a cross-over model of character development to help participants develop new life skills, gain more confidence, increase self-awareness, and maximize latent acting skills. The final class will be an actual staged revue of short plays and fun skits.
“If you’re a local performer or someone who just wants to gain a bit more confidence,” writes York Hyde, “please come play with us!”
William York Hyde is a recent transplant to the Northeast Kingdom, and Catamount Arts is one of the reasons he chose to retire to St. Johnsbury. He has performed in movies, TV shows, radio broadcasting, commercials, voice-overs, and more than 130 stage productions. As a collector of short comedic plays, acting exercises and stage games geared to fun self-awareness, York Hyde is keen to share his experiences and insights.
Parents of students under 18 must complete an online enrollment form after registering and paying for the workshop. To register for Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence, visit catamountarts.org.
