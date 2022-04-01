Registration Open For Family Film Slam

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and School of Cinema and Performing Arts (SOCAPA) have announced dates for the 2022 Family Film Slam.
The SOCAPA Tap Into Film 72-hour Film Slam will take place Thursday through Sunday, May 5-8. After two years online, it is going hybrid, with both in-person and online components. Team registration is open online now. Early registrants have the chance to get sneak previews of competition elements, Film Slam judges, and more.
The event invites families to create a short film in 72 hours from start to finish. It begins when registered teams will be assigned some creative constraints, such as genre, special props, and required script elements. Once each team has been given their assignment, they must write, shoot, edit and submit their film within 72 hours. The film slam ends with a screening of completed submissions and a ceremony awarding prizes to winning teams in several categories.
Participation in the Film Slam is free (donations recommended), and no filmmaking experience is necessary. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories in two competition brackets: one for novices, and one for experienced filmmakers.
Formerly an in-person event limited to students, the Film Slam went entirely online in 2020 and 2021. To accommodate and encourage quarantine during the pandemic, teams were registered by family or household.
“Going online allowed national participation in the event, and registering by family/household introduced multigenerational teams for the first time in competition history,” said Erin Narey of Catamount Arts. “Especially during isolation, participants and audiences were moved to see films made by families, sometimes including two or even three generations, in their own homes.”
This year, the Film Slam will include both hybrid and online components, and family teams are still welcome to register. An optional in-person kick-off event will be held at the 24,000-square-foot Catamount Arts ArtPort, located at Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury. The event will be masked and distanced, “so teams can size up the competition, share war stories, and offer advice to newcomers while celebrating a return to safe in-person activities,” Narey said. Attending teams will draw their required genre element, learning what genre of film they’ll be assigned, live at this event, she added.
An additional in-person event is scheduled Sunday, May 8, celebrating completion of the Film Slam. In addition to a competition-wide Awards Watch Party, a local NEK screening will be held in-person at the ArtPort with local awards and speakers.
To learn more about SOCAPA’s 2022 Tap Into Film 72-Hour Family Film Slam, or to register your filmmaking team, visit www.catamountarts.org or www.socapa.org/tapintofilm.
