Registration Opens For EPIC Music Camp

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ EPIC Music Camps are returning this summer at Grace Methodist Church for students entering grades 4-9.
New students are invited to learn violin, while current EPIC students may try a new instrument or stick with their current instrument, and will serve as mentors for new students.
Two sessions of EPIC Music Camp are available. The first takes place June 20-24 from 9 a.m.-noon. Session Two takes place June 27-July 1, also from 9am to noon. Both sessions take place at Grace Methodist Church, 36 Central Avenue, in St. Johnsbury.
Camp faculty will include Artistic Director Jason Bergman, Marshall Meade, Roy MacNeil, and guest teaching artist Amy Cann. “Each week will include high-quality music instruction, games and performance opportunities, and students will explore classical, Celtic, Latin, and mariachi music,” Erin Narey of Catamount Arts said.
Regarding tuition, “Catamount Arts never wants a family to make a difficult decision regarding their child’s enrichment, which is why generous tuition assistance is available,” she added. Those wishing to discuss financial assistance should contact Anne Campbell at 802-748-2600 ext. 109. Families wishing to pay more in order to support other campers may visit catamountarts.org/support/donate.
Registration is open through June 13. For more information, call 802-748-2600, ext. 109 or visit the EPIC Music page on the Catamount Arts website. EPIC Music is inspired by the global El Sistema movement, which creates social change through music education (elsistemausa.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.