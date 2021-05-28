Registration Opens For Water Ski Camp

BARNET — Registration is open for July’s Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp in Barnet.
The annual camp, now in its eighth year, pairs kids ages 4-17 with celebrity water skiers for three days of comprehensive instruction. Campers are split into three groups, and each group will meet daily on July 5, 6, and 7, with an extra 15 minutes allotted for the first day. Each group is limited to 10 participants and must adhere to a code of conduct consistent with COVID safety recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health.
Led by the legendary Steve Dolgin, creator of the renowned program the Art of Water Skiing, the camp features professional instructors and special surprise guests. Dolgin and his staff, including longtime instructors Don Wallace, Lucas Robillard, Kyle Berge, and Natalie Kitchel, place students in one of three groups: novice, experienced, or expert. Individualized instruction and an impressive array of learning equipment allow each student to progress at her own level. Students start in shallow water before graduating to the boat, and those who are new to waterskiing hold onto a boom until they are ready to be towed.
Dolgin credits patient skilled training and a positive environment with getting all of his students up on skis during the course of the camp. Students, many of whom return to the camp year after year, are encouraged to cheer and applaud each other, a behavior that fosters a sense of ownership in the campers’ collective success.
Proceeds from Steve Dolgin’s Harvey’s Lake Water Ski Camp are donated every year to Catamount Arts. To register for Water Ski Camp, call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
