LYNDON CENTER — Catamount Arts welcomes the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to Lyndon Institute on Nov. 13, as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Tasked with developing the next generation of one of the world’s most revered dance companies, the Studio Company performs masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons as well as ABT repertoire and original choreography.
The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has been lauded as a living national treasure since its creation in 1939. The central mission of ABT Studio Company is to prepare its exceptionally promising dancers, ages 17-21, for careers in the American Ballet Theatre’s main company or in other prestigious companies worldwide. Serving to transition dancers from students to professionals, ABT’s Studio Company is represented by nearly 80% of current ABT dancers, including 12 principal dancers and seven soloists.
ABT Studio Company dancers work closely with members of ABT’s Artistic Staff and guest faculty to learn ABT repertoire and other masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons. ABT Studio Company also supports the development of choreographic talent, engaging a variety of choreographers to create original pieces for the dancers each season. Performances feature a mixed program of classical excerpts and new works.
A New York Times review of an ABT Studio Company performance raved about the dancers’ “clarity, composure, musicality. Shoulders showed no tension, arms created perfect arcs and lines, legs radiated firmly, necks were beautifully clear, heads were charmingly, beautifully carried. Rhythm was spruce, phrasing steady, (and) everyone create(d) a stage world of chivalry, etiquette, good humor.”
“Artistry indeed was evident,” the Philippine Star concurred. “The audience was treated to a high level of dancing and top-notch choreography in an exciting repertoire of classics as well as current commissioned works.”
The Studio Company’s Lyndon Institute appearance is a chance to see ballet’s youngest and brightest stars under the tutelage of masters Kevin McKenzie, a Vermont native, and Sascha Redetzky. The Company’s choreographers for the 2022-23 season are Gemma Bond and Houston Thomas.
For tickets to see the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Nov. 13 at Lyndon Institute, visit kcppresents.org or catamountarts.org. The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by local sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.