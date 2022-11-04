LYNDON CENTER — Catamount Arts welcomes the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to Lyndon Institute on Nov. 13, as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Tasked with developing the next generation of one of the world’s most revered dance companies, the Studio Company performs masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons as well as ABT repertoire and original choreography.

