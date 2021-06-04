WATERFORD — The Waterford Historical Society’s annual rhubarb dessert fundraiser moves to the grounds of White Birch Farm on Route 18 in Waterford Hollow on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Available by pre-order and payment is a variety of homemade rhubarb desserts from traditional 9” strawberry-rhubarb pies and cakes (gluten-free available) to cupcakes, crisps, macaroons, tarts, jams, marmalades and jellies.
This year’s fundraiser includes the sale of Waterford’s World: Time and Change in the North Country by the town’s late historian David J. Carpenter. At 194 pages with text, photos and footnotes, the book looks at the founding of Waterford. It was completed by his daughter, Betsy Carpenter, and is being launched at the outdoor festival with special-event pricing.
In case of rain, the event will move to the carport attached to the distinctive Second Empire-styled farmhouse, built circa 1881. It is located just before the southbound entrance to I-93 and Route 18 North. Road signs will be posted.
