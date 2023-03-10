Riverside School To Perform Lion King At LI

The poster for The Lion King, Jr., created by Riverside School students.

LYNDONVILLE — Every year, students at The Riverside School produce a middle school musical. This year they will bring the story of “The Lion King” to life through acting, singing, puppetry, and hand-crafted sets and costumes.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.