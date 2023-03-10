Riverside School To Perform Lion King At LI

LYNDONVILLE — Every year, students at The Riverside School produce a middle school musical. This year they will bring the story of “The Lion King” to life through acting, singing, puppetry, and hand-crafted sets and costumes.
Two performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium. Friday’s show is at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s is a 2 p.m. matinee.
The play runs for about 90 minutes with intermission. Free to the public, donations are welcome at the door.
If you’ve seen a Riverside production in the past, you’ve been able to recognize how much the students take charge of their show,” stated assistant Head of School Nelia Rath. “Everyone in the middle school contributes to the effort, not only on stage or tech crew, but also in a production elective like sets, props, costumes, or publicity.”
English and history teacher Peter Sahlin and music teacher Marie Vaine cast roles and direct the show. Although they’ve worked and rehearsed twice a week for most of the winter, the students most look forward to the part of their process called Play Week, when they don’t have any regular academic classes, and focus solely on their goal of a successful weekend of public performances.
“Play Week is really exciting and it’s really fun to spend so much time working towards a bigger goal,” Riverside 8th grade stage manager Phoebe Donn says.
Musical Director Marie Vaine says her favorite part of Play Week is the process: “Seeing how the students, their success, and their energy flow and change during the week, and looking back on it at the end.”
Students working on the sets have crafted Pride Rock, waterfalls, Scar’s cave, and more. They use a modified storage area on campus to work with odd pieces of wood and crooked wires. They use power tools and paper maché to enliven scenes. Science teacher Mr. G leads the group, along with 8th-grade “master builder” Patrick Tester. “The group has to be creative and resourceful using everything they possibly can around campus and bringing other materials in from home,” Rath noted. “They are quite dedicated to making this musical the best they can.”
Props help the actors to tell the story by adding authenticity and drawing the audience into the scene with their extra details. They crafted Rafiki’s ceremonial staff, animal meat for the hyenas to eat, and gourds. “Props is a really enjoyable experience because it brings together the whole middle school into an art form that helps further the education and the play in general,” 8th grader Lyric Golden said
Since January, the Costuming Elective has made everything from the grass skirts to the lion mane for the main character Simba. Their design goal has been for animals personified rather than a Disney-like production. They use everything they can, searching the racks of the Riverside costume closet, cardboard and hot glue, face paint, and more. Many Riverside parents also volunteer to help make the costumes and donate materials.
The task of attracting and welcoming an audience is that of the Publicity team, which designed the poster, posted the event online, wrote a PSA for the radio, and wrote press releases.
This will be Riverside’s 20th year with this production elective and Play Week process. It was developed by the faculty team and led by English teacher Peter Sahlin. The students are dedicating this year’s show to Sahlin in honor of his departure after two decades of work at Riverside.
