Riverside School To Perform Musical March 25-26 At LI

Riverside student, Charleigh Moriarty, is choreographing the school’s performance of "Shrek, The Musical Jr." Shown above, she teaches the moves she's planned for those who play the villagers of Duloc. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Riverside School is performing “Shrek, The Musical Jr.” on March 25 and 26 at the Lyndon Institute auditorium. Shrek, an ogre, is played by Jeronimo Deyhle. His home has been taken over by other fairytale creatures and he embarks on a journey to reclaim his swamp.
Shrek and his sidekick, Donkey, played by Lydia Reimert, are on an adventure to help Lady Farquaad, played by Macy Moore, find Princess Fiona, played by Camryn Reimert. On their journey, the characters find love and friendship, and in the end realize that they can write their own fairytales.
Director and English teacher, Peter Sahlin feels “a fresh wave of excitement about being on stage and working together after not being able to do so since before the pandemic.”
Every year, Riverside School puts on a musical. Middle school students chose the play together. During next week’s “Play Week,” the week before the performance, sixth through eighth graders pause all regular classes and spend all day, every day working to produce the show.
Students participate in electives to help with the publicity, costuming, building and painting. Students craft and find the perfect costumes for each character. They create the fairytale world of Duloc by designing and constructing sets and props. A team of Riversiders works in publicity and advertises their play.
According to eighth-grader Macy Moore, “It will be stressful because it feels last minute. It’s going to all come together at that point. It will be exciting because other shows I’ve been in, I’ve only been on stage; I haven’t gotten to help with things like sets and costumes.”
Performances will be at the LI auditorium at 7 p.m. March 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. Admission is by donation.
