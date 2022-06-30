Robert Farlice To Curate Classic Films At Catamount

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts continues its monthly community-curated film series with special selections of classic dramas by Robert Farlice in July.
Farlice will host Wednesday night screenings of “The Night of the Hunter,” (July 6), “Ship of Fools,” (July 13) and “A Hatful of Rain” (July 20). Farlice will introduce each film with some historical context, and will lead an audience discussion after each screening. All three screenings are free.
In the 1955 film noir thriller “Night of the Hunter,” a religious fanatic marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their father hid $10,000 he’s stolen in a robbery. “Compelling, frightening, and beautiful,” according to a 1996 review by Roger Ebert, the film’s strange angles, hyper-stylized setting, and nightmare logic defy categorization. Pop culture aficionados and movie fans may recognize references to the iconic Reverend’s tattooed fingers in later works by Bruce Springsteen and Spike Lee.
Stanley Kramer directed the 1965 drama/romance “Ship of Fools.” Set on an ocean liner in the 1930s, the film follows a disparate group of internationals journeying from Mexico to Europe on a German vessel. Based on a novel by Katherine Anne Porter (inspired by a true story), “Ship of Fools” features a microcosm of a terribly turbulent era of modern history. A TV Tropes review claims, “The altruistic myopia of the German Jew who believes his country means him no harm, the American apathy to the escalating global conflict, and the changing cultural tides provide an interesting portrait of the philosophies of the time period.”
“A Hatful of Rain” is a 1957 drama about the effects of a Korean War veteran’s morphine addiction on his dysfunctional young family. It made its way to the big screen after revisions to industry production code broke the taboo on portrayals of narcotics addiction in cinema. “A gruesome – indeed repulsive – subject,” wrote Bosley Crowther for the New York Times following the film’s 1957 release. A 1956 preview in Variety called the film, “provocative and engrossing…touch(ing) knowingly and sensitively on a family relationship.”
Catamount’s community curator Robert Farlice has a film and television background and worked at San Francisco State for 30 years. His two main interests are Third World cinema and film noir. “I like to delve deeper into a film than just watching it,” Farlice says. “There are so many aspects to the development and production. I approach my presentations so that a viewer can get a deeper understanding of the intent and meaning of a film.”
Patrons are encouraged to visit catamountarts.org for Covid safety protocol updates and for more information about arts programming at Catamount Arts.
