Rocking out pandemic style means a drive-in concert, and that is what’s set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Champion Meadow Campground in Stewartstown, N.H.
Featuring the band, Rock On! Rock On!, the show is being put on by the North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC), and is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Band members include Jules Rancourt, Katie Rancourt, Bernie Walling and Mark Rowell.
“With the success of our first concert night, we’ve decided to offer another. Many people are looking for activities and small events to attend as larger events have been cancelled or postponed,” said NCCC Executive Director Jodi Gilbert. “Bring out the whole family for a night of music, dancing and more.” Food vendors are also planned, she added.
Vehicles will be allowed in starting at 5:30 p.m.. Concert attendees will be asked to observe social distancing, remaining in/near their cars, she added.
Classic movies are also scheduled at the campground. “Footloose” (1984) is set for Aug. 28, while the 1977 Burt Reynolds classic, “Smokey and the Bandit” is Sept. 4, also at Champion Meadow Campground.
