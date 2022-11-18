Rocks Estate Opens For Christmas Tree Season

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back as the Christmas tree season opens Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem. (Photo contributed by Nigel Manley, senior outreach manager for the Forest Society)
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Forest Society’s Rocks Estate in Bethlehem opens for the holiday season and will be welcoming families and visitors for cut-your-own Christmas trees, fresh-cut trees, wreaths, weekend carriage rides, and more.
Described by many as a “modern-day Norman Rockwell Christmas scene,” The Rocks offers row upon row of perfectly shaped fir trees on its 40 acres of fields in Bethlehem.
Proceeds from The Rocks Christmas trees help support forest conservation across New Hampshire.
This year, visitors can take a horse-drawn carriage ride on the weekends beginning on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Rides continue Friday, Nov. 25, and then on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Saturday Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 17.
Wagon rides are on a first come, first served basis, unless visitors.
“There’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit than on Christmas Lane, home of the Forest Society’s The Rocks’ Christmas Tree Farm,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “It truly is a quintessential New England experience, one that draws families back year after year. And this year we are so excited to bring back our popular carriage rides on the weekends, a tradition families have enjoyed in years past.”
“Each one of our 30,000 trees was hand-pruned this summer, with thousands ready for harvesting,” said Cameron Larnerd, Christmas tree farmer at The Rocks. “While this is my first year as the Christmas tree farmer at The Rocks, we’ve been growing Christmas trees here for over 35 years, we’re excited to welcome the many families who make The Rocks a part of their holiday traditions each year.”
