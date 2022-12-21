Roland And Mary Return To Catamount

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will be screening “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” in the final week of 2022.
The documentary, director Dillon Tanner’s first feature-length film, profiles local tow-truck specialists Roland and Mary Duprey of St. Johnsbury. The film’s Northeast Kingdom premiere sold out last month, necessitating the last-minute addition of a second screening.
Tanner profiles the lovingly contentious relationship behind Roland’s Wrecker Service. Set against the stark backdrop of a Vermont winter, Tanner rides along on towing calls with his camera (which he was kindly told to shove somewhere on many occasions) while Roland and Mary take an honest look back at the trials of a difficult career, with the unflinching humor and stubborn independence that pulled them through.
Since 1976, Roland and Mary have owned and operated Roland’s Wrecker Service. For 45 years, they’ve towed wrecks, hauled classic cars (and even a sailboat), and responded to roadside incidents ranging from moose accidents to winter weather disasters. Behind the scenes, they’ve raised a family, managed health crises, and survived many a setback with hardscrabble resilience and the irresistible wry wit characteristic of Northeast Kingdom natives.
“Roland and Mary” will screen at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave. Dec 23-30, with the exception of Dec. 25-26. Screenings will be at 7 p.m., except for the 1:30 p.m. Christmas Eve screening. There will be a 1:30 screening as well as a 7 p.m. screening Dec. 28. The film runs just over an hour and is not rated.
